Tronc chief executive Justin Dearborn cuts the price again on Florida home

Justin Dearborn, chief executive officer of publishing company Tronc Inc., has lowered the price on his Naples, Fla., home to $409,900, down from $419,000. That’s the fourth price-chop the one-story house has received this year. Hmm … can you say motivated seller?
Built in 2004, the home opens to a furnished floor plan lined with stone tiles. A living room, a dining area, a kitchen with a breakfast bar, two bedrooms and two bathrooms fill out the 2,074-square-foot floor plan.
Out back, a paver patio wraps around a swimming pool. There’s also a guest cabana that adds a bedroom and bathroom.
Dearborn bought the home four years ago for $331,840, public records show.
Britta Schulze of Waterfront Realty Group holds the listing, according to the Multiple Listing Service.
Dearborn has served as Tronc’s chief executive since 2016. Since Michael Ferro’s sudden retirement in March, he has also held the title of chairman. Last month, the publishing company gutted half the editorial staff of the New York Daily News.