Soap star Katherine Kelly Lang puts hip Glassell Park home up for sale

Actress Katherine Kelly Lang, known for her longtime role as Brooke Logan on the daytime soap opera “The Bold and the Beautiful,” has put her home in a small-lot Glassell Park development on the market for $815,000.

The two-story house, built in 2013, blends contemporary and industrial notes in an open floor plan of about 1,900 square feet of living space. A decorative tile backsplash and an oversized island are among features in the updated kitchen. In the living/dining room, white walls and polished floors pair with a reclaimed wood accent wall.

The three-bedroom home in Glassell Park features an updated kitchen, hardwood and polished concrete floors and an outdoor fire pit. (Redfin.com) (Redfin.com)

Vaulted ceilings and skylights keep things light and bright in the master suite, which has a walk-in closet. There are three bedrooms and two bathrooms in all.

Outside, built-in seating surrounds a fire pit filled with blue glass. A private two-car garage sits off the front of the home.

Lang bought the house three years ago for $640,000, property records show.

Alyssa Valentine of Compass holds the listing.

Lang, 55, has been a fixture on “The Bold and the Beautiful” since 1987. Her other credits include such shows as “The Young and the Restless,” “Lonesome Dove: The Outlaw Years” and “Magnum P.I.”

