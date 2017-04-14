Studio City home of ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ fame seeks $9 million

If you’ve been “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” through the years, there’s a good chance you’ll recognize this home in Studio City. The opulent estate, listed for sale at $8.995 million, was used to depict the front facade and grounds of the Kardashian-Jenner clan’s home during a previous season of the reality show.

Set on nearly an acre in the Fryman Estates community, the Italianate-style home sits at the end of a gated drive and is obscured from the street by hedges and trees.

The Italianate-style home in Studio City sits on a leafy lot of about an acre. (Steven J. Magner Photography) (Steven J. Magner Photography)

Beyond the arched front doors, the 7,800-square-foot house boasts such details as ornate woodwork, hand-plastered Venetian walls, statues and ceiling and wall murals by artist Giorgio Tuscani. The resulting interiors are palace-like and capable of entertaining on both an intimate and grand scale.

A two-story foyer, a wood-paneled den, a screening room, indoor and outdoor kitchens and a billiards room are among the common areas. The master suite, equipped with his and hers bathrooms and a chandelier-topped bath, is one of seven bedrooms and eight bathrooms.

Outdoors, creeping vines and gardens surround an extensive patio. Various terraces, a saltwater swimming pool, lawns and landscaping complete the grounds.

The property also has credits that include the HBO shows “Rome” and “True Blood.” It previously traded more than a decade ago for $5.225 million, records show.

Robert Howell of Keller Williams Realty is the listing agent.

