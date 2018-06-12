Filmmaker Keirda Bahruth and husband Rick Ballard list their Mount Washington Craftsman

Documentary filmmaker Keirda Bahruth and her husband, Acetate Records owner Rick Ballard, are asking $949,000 for their 1920s Craftsman-style home in Mount Washington.
Set above the street, the three-bedroom, two-bathroom home opens to 1,300 square feet of bright living spaces with wood accents. A detached bungalow adds an additional 350 square feet of space.
Walnut cabinetry, concrete countertops and built-in seating occupy the center-island kitchen. Adjacent, there’s a living room lined with original hardwood floors. A teal-tile fireplace anchors the room.
Outside, a balcony affords canyon views, and a three-tiered backyard sits below. Steps descend to a landscaped garden, a lounge and, at the bottom, a small pool with a fountain.
Elizabeth Daly of Sotheby’s International Realty holds the listing.
Bahruth produced “We Live in Public” in 2009, a film about privacy in the internet age that won the Sundance Grand Jury Prize in the U.S. documentary category. Three years later, she directed “Bob and the Monster,” a documentary profile of musician Bob Forrest.
Ballard, who holds a producer credit on “Bob and the Monster,” is the head of Acetate Records, many of whose releases have been recorded in the home’s garage, according to the listing agency.
Records show they bought the home 11 years ago for $703,000.