'Dr. Ken' is ready to pack up his bag in Calabasas

While the reality show famed Kardashians may seem to have a corner on real estate in Calabasas, the community does have other residents of note. Comic-actor-physician Ken Jeong is the latest to join the ranks of wanna-be sellers with the $2.5 million listing of his house.

The two-story Mediterranean, built in 2006, is entered through a courtyard and double doors that open to a high-ceilinged foyer. Living and dining rooms, a library/office and a breakfast room with a wine cooler are within the 4,618 square feet of living space.

The Calabasas house comes with community amenities, including a clubhouse and swimming pool. (Redfin.com) (Redfin.com)

There are dual master suites for a total of five bedrooms and six bathrooms.

Jeong, 48, stars on the sitcom “Dr. Ken.” He also had memorable roles in “Community” and the “Hangover” films.

The property previously sold in 2010 for $1.635 million, public records show.

Anat Erster of White House Properties is the listing agent.

