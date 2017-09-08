Singer-songwriter Kenny Loggins parts ways with his Santa Barbara hacienda

Grammy-winning artist Kenny Loggins has cut loose of his home in Santa Barbara, selling the one-acre spread for $2.65 million.

Surrounded by a backdrop of mountains and trees, the park-like property centers on a Hacienda-style home built in 1960. The main house, which has four bedrooms and four bathrooms, shares the site with a guesthouse and a swimming pool.

Formal living and dining, a family room with a wet bar, a library/den and an updated kitchen make up the single-story floor plan. Appointments include stone and tile floors, beamed ceilings and fireplaces in the living room and master bedroom.

Pocketing glass doors open to various patios and a built-in barbecue. Lawns surround the pool, which has a baja deck and a spa.

Vivienne Leebosh of Sotheby’s International Realty was the listing agent. Katherine Peterson of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties represented the buyer.

Loggins, 68, composed songs for the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band and released six albums as half of the rock-pop duo Loggins and Messina before he became a solo artist. He later produced a string of soundtrack hits, including “I’m Alright” for “Caddyshack” (1980), “Footloose” for the 1984 film of the same name and “Danger Zone” for “Top Gun” (1986).

The singer-songwriter purchased the property more than a decade ago for $2.586 million, record show. Last year he bought another home in the Montecito area for $2.945 million.

