Former NBA player Kenyon Martin sells his home court in Woodland Hills

Retired NBA player Kenyon Martin has sold his Woodland Hills home for $1.5 million. The former Clipper relisted it in March for $1.79 million.
The more than half-acre Mediterranean estate, built in 2006, includes a main house, a guesthouse and a swimming pool. Among its features are travertine floors, sliding glass doors and a family room with a wet bar. Including the two guest suites, there are six bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms in about 5,600 square feet.
The custom pool and has a spa and a waterfall feature.
Martin, 39, is a former National Player of the Year and No.1 NBA draft pick. The power forward played for the New Jersey Nets and Denver Nuggets for the bulk of his basketball career. He is currently competing in Ice Cube’s BIG3, a three-on-three basketball league featuring former pro players.
He bought the property a decade ago for $1.85 million, records show. In June, based on 109 combined single-family home and condo sales, the median sales price in Woodland Hills was $736,750, according to CoreLogic.
Cynthia Moultrie of Keller Williams Realty was the listing agent. Fahad Karamat of California Platinum Realty represented the buyer.
Twitter: @LATHotProperty
MORE FROM HOT PROPERTY:
What $4.5 million buys right now in Encino, Sherman Oaks and Tarzana
Ex-Clipper Chris Paul looks to pass on his Woodland Hills home for $2.2 million
Snowboarder Shaun White sells his modern home in the hills for $6.7 million
Malibu Colony is L.A.'s most expensive neighborhood this year – by far