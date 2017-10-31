Coin collector Kevin Lipton seeks a pretty penny for his gated Beverly Hills mansion

Kevin Lipton once made headlines for buying a 1792 Birch Cent penny for $2,585,000, the most ever paid for a one-cent coin.

It’ll take a lot more than that to move into his five-bedroom, seven-bathroom estate in Beverly Hills, however. The Mediterranean mansion is being quietly shopped for $19.9 million.

Set behind gates, the 1987-built home has sets of stone pillars that frame the front entrance.

Beyond the front door, a chandelier hangs over a grand stairway. Intricate granite, glass and woodwork highlight the living spaces, two of which are overlooked by interior balconies. Metallic blue and gray cabinets give a modern sheen to the center-island kitchen.

The five-bedroom mansion comes with a pool equipped with a water slide and a waterfall-covered grotto. (Rodeo Realty) (Rodeo Realty)

A frosted-glass shower and a custom wall aquarium highlight the master suite. A step-up office, a home theater and den with a wet bar also lie within about 8,300 square feet of interior space.

Outdoors, the lush setting centers on a covered and kitchen-equipped cabana and a statue that sits atop a four-level fountain. A water slide carved into rock leads into the pool, which also features a waterfall-covered grotto with a TV.

Elsewhere on the roughly one-acre lot is a tennis court.

Litpon has been collecting coins since he was 12 years old, and launched his first full-time coin business at the age of 17. He owns a rare coin wholesaling business in Beverly Hills

Josh Flagg of Rodeo Realty holds the listing.

jack.flemming@latimes.com

Twitter: @jflem94

