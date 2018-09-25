Offspring guitarist Kevin ‘Noodles’ Wasserman sheds North Tustin income property

Kevin Wasserman, the Offspring guitarist better known as “Noodles,” has cooked up a sale in North Tustin. Records show the musician sold a Traditional-style home for $1.082 million, or roughly $70,000 under the original asking price.
It appears the musician used the place as an income property; it was up for lease last year for $4,500 a month.
Most of the estate is bathed in brick, starting with the front porch and continuing into the great room, dining area and remodeled kitchen. A pair of fireplaces are both finished in brick.
The 2,617-square-foot interior also features vaulted ceilings, a glass-encased sun room and a heavy dose of built-ins.
All four bedrooms are found upstairs. The master suite includes a fireplace and office, as well as a tile-splashed bathroom with a spa tub.
Out back, a covered stone patio and a resort-like saltwater pool with a waterfall and slide complete the quarter-acre grounds.
Matthew Fletcher of Village Green Real Estate held the listing. Silvia Wiebach of First Team Real Estate represented the buyer.
Wasserman, who received the nickname for his frequent guitar noodling, joined the rock band in 1985 while working as a janitor. To date, the group has released nine studio albums and has hits that include “Self Esteem,” “The Kids Aren’t Alright” and “You’re Gonna Go Far, Kid.”