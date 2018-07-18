Metallica’s Kirk Hammett asks $13 million for oceanview San Francisco home

Metallica guitarist Kirk Hammett has set the stage for a sale in San Francisco, putting his 1920s estate on the market for $13 million.
Perched on a hill in Sea Cliff, the home’s exterior wears a clay tile roof and powder blue accents. Past the gates, there’s a landscaped courtyard with a fountain.
The views come early and often in the 5,200-square-foot floor plan, as picture windows capture the ocean from three different stories. On the main level, there’s a living room under beamed ceilings, a formal dining room, a remodeled kitchen and a coved breakfast nook.
Up a spiral staircase sits the master suite, one of four bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms. Down below, there’s a family room with built-ins and a wet bar.
China Beach is the focal point from the spacious terrace found out back.
Mark Levinson of Pacific Union International holds the listing.
Records show Hammett, 55, bought the home eight years ago for $8 million.
After forming the band Exodus, he joined heavy metal outfit Metallica in 1983. The group has 10 studio albums to date, including “Ride the Lighting,” “Master of Puppets” and “…And Justice for All.”