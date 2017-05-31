Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler list their Chicago-area mansion for $4.75 million

Reality television personality Kristin Cavallari and her husband, retired Chicago Bears quarterback Jay Cutler, have put their seven-bedroom, 11,000-square-foot mansion in the Chicago suburb of Lake Forest on the market for $4.75 million.
Cutler, 34, was released by the Bears in March after eight seasons with the team, and he subsequently announced his retirement from football and joined Fox Sports as a broadcaster. Meanwhile, Cavallari, 30, has branched off from her reality TV career — she got her start on MTV’s “Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County” before moving on to “The Hills” — into designing accessories and shoes.
Earlier this month, the couple moved to Nashville — where Cutler starred at Vanderbilt University — after being based in the Chicago area for many years.
Through a land trust, Cutler and Cavallari paid $4.25 million in cash in January 2014 for the newly built 16-room mansion on a cul-de-sac in east Lake Forest, close to Lake Michigan.
Goldsborough is a freelance reporter for the Chicago Tribune.