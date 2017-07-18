Attorney Larry H. Parker seeks a good settlement for San Juan Capistrano estate

Here’s one settlement that won’t play out in court. Larry H. Parker, the personal-injury attorney known for his assertive and long-running television commercials, has put his home on a hilltop in San Juan Capistrano on the market for $4.91 million.
The estate, built in 1986, is reached by a winding drive that ends at a large motor court. Its 9,218 square feet of living space includes a chandelier-topped foyer, a chef’s kitchen, a wood-paneled office and a library.
The master suite has a private gym with a sauna for a total of five bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms.
Set on close to 8 acres of grounds, the Mediterranean-style home is surrounded by horse trails. Outdoor amenities include a saltwater swimming pool and spa, a playhouse, a tennis court, ample patio space, citrus trees and gardens. The detached guesthouse holds an indoor lap pool.
Panoramic views take in the canyon, mountains and city lights.
Andrea Gilbert, Jenna Daley and Melanie Fitzgerald of Pacific Sotheby’s International Realty hold the listing.
Parker is the founder and managing partner of the Law Offices of Larry H. Parker. The firm has represented over 100,000 clients while recovering $2 billion in compensation, according to his website. It has offices in Arizona and California.
