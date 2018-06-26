Lee Rocker’s majestic Moroccan estate sells for $8.1 million in Laguna Beach

Stray Cats bassist Lee Rocker and his wife, fashion designer Deborah Drucker, have finally found a buyer for their Laguna Beach home. They’ve sold the Moroccan-vibe spread for $8.1 million.
That’s $2.4 million less than what they asked last year, but it appears the rockabilly musician is still coming out on top. Records show the couple paid $1.075 million when they bought the property 20 years ago.
Offering ocean views from its perch in Emerald Bay, the estate opens through an arched courtyard. Focal points in the 6,800-square-foot interior include a wood-beamed living room with a custom fireplace, a dining room with a curved wall of windows and a wood-paneled office.
Arched windows spruce up the center-island kitchen. In the stately master suite — one of six bedrooms and seven bathrooms — there’s a black-and-yellow-tiled fireplace in addition to a limestone tub and walk-in closet. It opens to a front-facing terrace.
Out back, the grounds are completed by a pool and spa, outdoor kitchen and sauna.
Harold Noriega of Compass held the listing. Christopher Sirianni of Villa Real Estate represented the buyer.
Rocker, 56, co-founded the Stray Cats in 1979. The rockabilly band’s hits include “Look at That Cadillac,” “Stray Cat Strut” and “Rock This Town,” which was featured in the video game “Guitar Hero II.”
Drucker launched her eponymous fashion line, which she describes on her website as uptown meets rock ’n’ roll, in 2014. She is the daughter of Severin Wunderman, the designer and businessman behind the Gucci timepiece brand.