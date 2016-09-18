Leonardo DiCaprio seeks a titanic return for longtime Carbon Beach home

Hollywood leading man Leonardo DiCaprio has put a home an oceanfront home on Malibu’s Carbon Beach on the market for $10.95 million — nearly seven times what he paid for the property two decades ago.

The remodeled 1950s bungalow had been listed for lease last year at $23,000 a month or $50,000 a month as a summer rental.

Entered through a gated courtyard and screened porch, the house includes a living room with a fireplace, a dining area, three bedrooms and two bathrooms. An updated galley-style kitchen draws the eye with a gray herringbone tile and matching cabinetry.

The oceanfront home on Malibu's Carbon Beach has three bedrooms and two bathrooms in nearly 1,800 square feet of living space. (Realtor.com) (Realtor.com)

Outdoor features include a beach-facing balcony and, below it, a patio with a hot tub and a transparent guardrail. A wooden staircase from the patio leads directly to the sandy beach below.

The property last changed hands in 1998 for $1.6 million, records show. Katie Bentzen of Partners Trust Malibu holds the current listing.

DiCaprio, 41, won an Academy last year for his leading role in “The Revenant” (2015). Prior to that he garnered Oscar nominations for his work in "What's Eating Gilbert Grape" (1993), "The Aviator" (2004), “Blood Diamond" (2005) and "The Wolf of Wall Street" (2013).

