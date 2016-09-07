Home of the Day: Life on a grand scale in Montecito

Situated on more than three manicured acres overlooking the Pacific, this Spanish Colonial estate in Montecito features design on a grand scale.

Entered through a two-story foyer, the main residence features such details as groin vault hallways, elegant woodwork and massive stone fireplaces. French doors and rows of arched windows bring in views of the home’s swimming pool, tennis court and rose-lined promenade.

Address: 710 Picacho Lane, Montecito, 93108

Price: $19.5 million

Built: 1996

Lot size: 153,331 square feet

House size: 10,112 square feet, 7 bedrooms, 10 bathroom

Wide plank oak flooring, crisp white interiors and French windows and doors throughout enhance an open, airy sense of spaciousness. (Riskin Partners) (Riskin Partners)

Features: Gated entrance with private lane; two-story entry foyer; gourmet kitchen with marble-topped island; master suite with fireplace and two oversized closets; French doors; sliding glass walls; office with fireplace; wide-plank oak flooring; exercise studio with bathroom; two-bedroom guest house with full kitchen; swimming pool; cabana; tennis court; promenade with rose garden

About the area: The median sale price for single-family homes in the 93108 ZIP Code in July was $2.613 million based on 22 sales, according to CoreLogic. That was a 35.7% increase compared with the same time last year.

Agents: Rebecca Riskin, Village Properties, (805) 565-8600

