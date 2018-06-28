New Pepperdine coach Lorenzo Romar wraps up a home sale in the Pacific Northwest

Former NBA player and new Pepperdine basketball coach Lorenzo Romar has sold his scenic estate in Bellevue, Wash., for $2.5 million, the same price he asked when listing it two months ago.
The half-acre property is a short drive from the University of Washington, where he coached for 15 years before being fired following the 2017 season.
Set in a gated, eight-home community, the home sits above the street past a landscaped frontyard. A chandelier tops a marble floor in the formal entry of the 5,120-square-foot home.
The four-bedroom, 4.5-bathroom home has fireplaces in the living room, family room and master suite. The eat-in kitchen holds a center island. There’s also a formal dining room.
For amenities, there’s a theater and a game room with a wet bar. Outside, patios offer views of Lake Sammamish a few blocks away.
Christina Brown of John L. Scott held the listing. Lei Wu of AgencyOne represented the buyer.
Romar, a Compton native, played for the Golden State Warriors, Milwaukee Bucks and Detroit Pistons during his five-year stretch in the NBA.
Romar, 59, won a national title as an assistant coach at UCLA in 1995 received his first head coaching gig from Pepperdine in 1996. He led the Waves for three seasons..
Romar was named the Pac-12 Coach of the Year three times at Washington, where he coached future NBA talents such as Nate Robinson, Isaiah Thomas and Markelle Fultz. He was an assistant at Arizona before being hired March 12 to return to Pepperdine.