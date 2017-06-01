Character-filled Spanish villa rises above the times in Los Feliz

This Spanish Colonial-inspired villa was built in 1930, the start of the Great Depression. The craftsmanship and care that went into the home’s construction is still evident in such architectural details as built-ins, an elegantly curved patio and multiple balconies. A dramatic multistory atrium that evokes a chapel brings light into the center of the house.

Address: 2618 N. Commonwealth Ave., Los Angeles 90027

Price: $2.397 million

The 1930 Spanish Colonial-style house is set on a knoll in Los Feliz. (Erik Grammer) (Erik Grammer)

Built: 1930

Lot size: 11,889 square feet

House size: 3,370 square feet, four bedrooms, three bathrooms

Features: Wood-beam living room ceiling, formal dining room, family room, terra cotta and wood flooring, drought-tolerant front landscaping, mature trees, 270-degree canyon and cityscape views

About the area: The median sale price for single-family homes in the 90027 ZIP Code in April was $1.65 million, based on 16 sales, according to CoreLogic. That was a 5.7% decrease compared with the same month the previous year.

Agents: Richard Yohon, (323) 671-2356, and Konstantine Valissarakos, (323) 671-2323

