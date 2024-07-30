These 10 buildings tell the story of L.A.’s Roaring 1920s, year by year

Los Angeles may be notorious for ignoring history and reinventing itself at breakneck speed, but there are exceptions. And some of them take up entire city blocks.

A startling number of L.A. County’s most inspiring and entertaining structures went up in 1920s.

L.A. City Hall, the downtown Central Library and the (much-amended) Hollywood Bowl are three of that era’s most famous buildings, and the Hollywood sign (1923) and Watts Towers (begun in 1921) date to the same decade.

But beyond those familiar favorites, there are dozens of other remarkable buildings that went up between 1919 and 1930, as Los Angeles was passing San Francisco as the West’s biggest city.

How busy were builders? The county’s population jumped from 936,000 to 2.2 million in that decade.

This year-by-year tour covers 10 of the most admired and emblematic among those buildings. They’re not all works of cutting-edge architecture, but they are enduring parts of the region’s character. They’re also a reminder that despite the many elements that made the Roaring ‘20s unique, there are always rhymes in history.

A century ago, the influenza epidemic of 1919 was a fresh memory. Movies and radio were disrupting pop culture. And plenty of people were nervous about the coming ’32 Olympics.

And now? Here we are, struggling to climb out of a pandemic, reckoning with the advent of artificial intelligence and nervous about the coming ’28 Olympics.

And where will those Olympics be held? The 1923 L.A. Memorial Coliseum, of course.

Here’s the tour. — Christopher Reynolds

