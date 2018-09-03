Oscar-winner Louis Gossett Jr. bids adieu to Malibu house

A home that Oscar-winning actor Louis Gossett Jr. owned through a trust has sold in Malibu for $3.25 million, public records show. Details are scant as the transaction appears to have taken place outside of the Multiple Listing Service.
Built in 1948, the single-level house has 2,180 square feet of living space and centers on a courtyard with a fountain. There are three bedrooms, two bathrooms and an attached garage.
The more than one-acre property, set in the Bonsall Canyon area, features a swimming pool.
Gossett, 82, has extensive film credits including “A Raisin in the Sun” (1961), “Skin Game” (1971) and “An Officer and a Gentleman” (1982), for which he won an Academy Award for supporting actor. On receiving the award, he said, “The only Oscar I ever knew was a cousin.”
His television work includes the current series “Hap and Leonard,” “Stargate SG-1” (2004-05) and the 1977 miniseries “Roots.”