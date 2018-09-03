Advertisement

Oscar-winner Louis Gossett Jr. bids adieu to Malibu house

Lauren Beale
By
Sep 03, 2018
Oscar-winning actor Louis Gossett Jr. sold a Malibu home for $3.25 million. (Kirk McKoy / Los Angeles Times)

A home that Oscar-winning actor Louis Gossett Jr. owned through a trust has sold in Malibu for $3.25 million, public records show. Details are scant as the transaction appears to have taken place outside of the Multiple Listing Service.

Built in 1948, the single-level house has 2,180 square feet of living space and centers on a courtyard with a fountain. There are three bedrooms, two bathrooms and an attached garage.

The more than one-acre property, set in the Bonsall Canyon area, features a swimming pool.

The single-story house, built in 1948, sits on more than an acre in the Bonsall Canyon area. (Google Maps)

Gossett, 82, has extensive film credits including “A Raisin in the Sun” (1961), “Skin Game” (1971) and “An Officer and a Gentleman” (1982), for which he won an Academy Award for supporting actor. On receiving the award, he said, “The only Oscar I ever knew was a cousin.”

His television work includes the current series “Hap and Leonard,” “Stargate SG-1” (2004-05) and the 1977 miniseries “Roots.”

