‘Elementary’s’ Lucy Liu starts fresh with a price chop in Studio City

Perhaps “Elementary” co-star Lucy Liu deduced that an asking price of $4.199 million was too high for her home in the Fryman Canyon area of Studio City. New evidence on the Multiple Listing Service shows that the property, which she owns through a trust, is being marketed again — this time at $3.5 million.
The shake-sided Craftsman, built in 1959, sits behind gates on more than half an acre with a swimming pool, a waterfall spa, a rustic cabana and mature trees.
The close to 4,100 square feet of living space combines period details with eclectic updates. Details include wood-framed doors and windows, nickel-tiled ceilings and vintage copper fixtures.
A living room with a fireplace, a formal dining room, an eat-in kitchen, an office and a sauna are among the common rooms. The media room and master suite feature Italian leather paneling for a total of four bedrooms and five bathrooms.
Liu, 49, has scores of television and film credits including the show "Ally McBeal" and the films "Payback" (1999), "Charlie's Angels" (2000) and "Kill Bill" (2003).
The two-story home was previously owned by actress Patricia Arquette, who won an Oscar for her role in the 2014 film "Boyhood."
Scott Segall, Fredrik Eklund and John Gomes of Douglas Elliman are the listing agents.