‘Moonlight’ star Mahershala Ali snaps up L.A. home with contemporary allure

Oscar-winning actor Mahershala Ali has signed on the dotted line in Northeast L.A., paying $2.05 million for a three-story contemporary home in the Mt. Washington neighborhood.
The “Moonlight” star must’ve liked what he saw; he bought it for more than $250,000 over the asking price, according to the Multiple Listing Service.
Designed by Fung and Blatt, the abode opens to a 2,400-square-foot floor plan filled with designer details. Mahogany casework and cork floors enhance the main floor, which holds a step-down living room, dining area and kitchen.
The master suite, one of three bedrooms, opens to a deck with canyon views. Downstairs, polished concrete floors and walls encase a guest bedroom with its own entrance.
A tiered garden and grassy yard are on the grounds.
The home first hit the market in January for $1.988 million before a price cut brought it down to $1.795 million.
Dan Mancinelli and Brian Moore of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties were the listing agents. Mariko McKittrick of Deasy Penner represented Ali, according to the MLS.
For his role in “Moonlight,” Ali received the Academy Award for best supporting actor, making him the first Muslim to win an acting Oscar. His other roles of note include “The Curious Case of Benjamin Button” (2008), “Hidden Figures” (2016) and the Netflix series “House of Cards.”