Real Estate

Fred Armisen asks $3.5 million for hip Los Feliz home

Built in 1927, the English Tudor-style home takes in views of Griffith Park on one side and downtown L.A. on the other.
(Pierre Galant)
By Jack FlemmingStaff Writer 
In the hills beneath Griffith Park, a stately English Tudor owned by Fred Armisen just hit the market for $3.5 million.

Armisen, the busy actor behind shows such as “Portlandia” and “Los Espookys,” bought the 1920s residence for just over $2 million in 2016, records show.

He made a few cosmetic changes during his six-year stay, painting the kitchen a cool shade of green and adding wallpaper in the dining room and bedroom. Design highlights include custom moldings, French doors, a tile fireplace and breakfast nook with bay windows.

The living room.
The living room.  (Pierre Galant)
The dining room.
The dining room.  (Pierre Galant)
The kitchen.
The kitchen.  (Pierre Galant)
The bedroom.
The bedroom.  (Pierre Galant)
The lower level.
The lower level.  (Pierre Galant)
The outdoor lounge.
The outdoor lounge.  (Pierre Galant)
The outdoor dining area.
The outdoor dining area.  (Pierre Galant)
The view.
The view.  (Pierre Galant)
The 1920s home.
The 1920s home.  (Pierre Galant)

Elsewhere are five bedrooms and four bathrooms in 3,500 square feet. The house overlooks Griffith Park from one side and downtown Los Angeles from the other, with brick patios taking advantage of the hillside setting.

Laura Stupsker of the Agency holds the listing.

A “Saturday Night Live” alum, Armisen has appeared in dozens of shows over the last two decades including “Moonbase 8” and “Documentary Now!,” which he co-created with Bill Hader and Seth Meyers. The 55-year-old also serves as bandleader for “Late Night With Seth Meyers.”

Before landing in Los Feliz, he lived in a 1920s Craftsman in Silver Lake.

Real Estate
Jack Flemming

Jack Flemming covers luxury real estate for the Los Angeles Times. A Midwestern boy at heart, he was raised in St. Louis and studied journalism at the University of Missouri. Before joining The Times as an intern in 2017, he wrote for the Columbia Missourian and Politico Europe.

