Contemporary perch in Malibu takes in coastal views

This newly renovated Malibu house combines sleek surfaces and minimalist design. The open-plan ambience continues seamlessly to outdoor living space. Views take in the coastline, Santa Catalina Island and the Palos Verdes Peninsula.

Address: 18341 Coastline Drive, Malibu 90265

Price: $2.89 million

The 1961 home, which was recently remodeled, has an open floor plan. (Sean Garrison) (Sean Garrison)

Built: 1961

Lot size: 8,106 square feet

House size: 2,091 square feet, four bedrooms, three bathrooms

Features: Fold-away glass doors, built-in wine storage, glass-faced firepit, eat-at counter, dining area, office, master balcony, lap pool, spa

About the area: The median sale price for single-family homes in the 90265 ZIP Code in January was $2.8 million based on 17 sales, according to CoreLogic. That was a 16.8% increase compared with the same month the previous year.

Agents: F. Ron Smith, (310) 500-1373, and David Berg, (310) 500-3931, both with Partners Trust; Sewit Eshetu, (310) 962-3069, Rodeo Realty

