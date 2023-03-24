Your guide to ADUs in Southern California

Sign up for the You Do ADU newsletter You Do ADU, a six-part series, will guide you through the decisions about whether and how to build an accessory dwelling unit in Southern California. Sign up today

Building an ADU, or accessory dwelling unit, is becoming a popular option for homeowners in Southern California. But doing an ADU project the right way is vastly more complicated than putting up a backyard shed or some other weekend project. The You Do ADU newsletter can help you navigate the permits, processes, problems and people you’ll be dealing with.

Newsletter Sign up for You Do ADU Our six-week newsletter will help you make the right decision for you and your property. Enter email address Sign Me Up You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.

But once you have a small living space, it doesn’t mean you have to sacrifice style or succumb to clutter. It just requires creative thinking. That should be no problem in Southern California, where homes are known for their architectural variety — Craftsman, Spanish and Midcentury Modern among them. Here are some inspiring ADUs from Times coverage that are noteworthy not just for their design, but also for their small footprint.