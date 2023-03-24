Advertisement
Real Estate

Your guide to ADUs in Southern California

Share
1

Sign up for the You Do ADU newsletter

You Do ADU logo in 3x2 ratio

You Do ADU, a six-part series, will guide you through the decisions about whether and how to build an accessory dwelling unit in Southern California.

Sign up today

Building an ADU, or accessory dwelling unit, is becoming a popular option for homeowners in Southern California. But doing an ADU project the right way is vastly more complicated than putting up a backyard shed or some other weekend project. The You Do ADU newsletter can help you navigate the permits, processes, problems and people you’ll be dealing with.

But once you have a small living space, it doesn’t mean you have to sacrifice style or succumb to clutter. It just requires creative thinking. That should be no problem in Southern California, where homes are known for their architectural varietyCraftsman, Spanish and Midcentury Modern among them. Here are some inspiring ADUs from Times coverage that are noteworthy not just for their design, but also for their small footprint.

2

Design inspiration

LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 26: Nicole Fitzgerald and Rick Steil replaced their 1926 Spanish bungalow's original garage with an ADU in Pacific Palisades on Monday, Sept. 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, CA.(Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)

How a teeny-tiny ADU completely transformed their L.A. yard

CULVER CITY, CA - SEPTEMBER 9, 2022: A 1922 Craftsman home and a new ADU in the backyard in Culver City are photographed on Friday, September 9, 2022. (Christina House / Los Angeles Times)

A century-old Craftsman in L.A. is used as a blueprint for a new ADU

Advertisement

3

Tips and advice

LOS ANGELES, CA., JUNE 06, 2021 - Pastor Lee Alvarado, 9, Ct, and Kika Mei Alvarado, 4, running on the boardwalk-like towards the ADU of Pastor Alvarado, Rt, and Gennifer Leong-Alvarado in Atwater. The couple, who live in the small house with their two kids, use the ADU as an office, and a place for their visiting parents to stay. Pastor, a producer, says he feels like he is going to the office when he leaves the house - via a wooden path that looks and feels a boardwalk. The ADU was designed by Rebecca Rudolph, co-founder of "Design, Bitches." (Photo by Ricardo DeAratanha/Los Angeles Times)
For Subscribers

21 vital ADU tips from people who’ve built them in L.A.

LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 01: A poll of LA County voters' positions on new state laws that take effect Jan. 1 that allow for duplexes, and in some cases fourplexes, in single-family home neighborhoods, show that they are in favor. The new housing that will be allowed will look very much like accessory dwelling units such as this built by United Dwelling behind a home on West 84th Street in Los Angeles. Photographed on Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)
For Subscribers

So you want to build an ADU in California? Here’s what you need to know

LOS ANGELES, CA - February 06: Landlord and architect Alexis Navarro stands in front of his "Casita L.A.," a new ADU he designed in East L.A. in the carport of an existing 3-unit property Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021 in Los Angeles. Navarro designed and built the 500-square-foot ADU over five months for $95,000. He designed it to be open and flexible, especially with the adjacent houses and no exterior views. The design appropriates the Mid-Century Post and Beam system of a high ceiling but using conventional wood-frame construction to lower the cost and ease of building. The open floor plan was meant to provide options for flexible uses with only the bathroom as a closed space. Moveable partitions, curtains or furniture for privacy could be used to divide into various combinations of uses according to the lifestyle, needs or size of family. An abundance of daylight thru skylights and opaque glass windows, adds to the openness of the small space. Low cost alternatives for plumbing, electrical and kitchen accessories helped to meet the budget goal of less than $100,000. Energy conservation strategies include high ceilings with openable skylights to create an airflow to release the hot air to the outside. Large glazing clerestory windows face towards the north orientation and on the south exposure there are no openings to reduce the heat load. The raw concrete floor adds to the temperature stability of the house in the summer. Ariel Gomez-Hernandez and John Velasco and their dog, Lando, are renting the unit for $1,650 right now, and they are both working from home. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Building an ADU? What you need to know about rent control

About the size of a two-car garage, a 436 square-foot, 1-bedroom ADU in the Miracle Mile/Mid-City neighborhood was designed by Cover and features darkly stained wood siding.

Backyard landlord: What to know before building an ADU or granny flat

4

More ADU, housing and design coverage

Real EstateLifestyleHousing & HomelessnessAdvice, Resources & GuidesHome DesignArchitecture and Design

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement