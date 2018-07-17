The swimming pool doubles as a movie theater at this new Mar Vista home

Movie nights make a big splash at this Westside home.
Listed in Mar Vista at $3.187 million, the newly built house has a custom lap swimming pool featuring a cascading waterfall wall that doubles as a projection screen. The pool has seating for a small crowd, with a tiled spa, a Baja deck and a sculpted lounge chair for up-close viewing. Across from the pool, a small projector pops out from under an overhang to provide the picture.
Inside the home, which measures just over 3,100 square feet, is a lower level largely devoted to open-plan space. The sleek kitchen centers on a wide island/breakfast bar and features flash pendant lighting and Italian cabinetry. Adjacent is a living room with a wall fireplace and a dining room.
A glass-faced staircase leads upstairs to four bedrooms, each featuring a terrace. Each of the four full bathrooms and one half-bath were custom-designed and feature Italian and Spanish tilework.
The property, which previously held a 1959 fixer-upper, last sold about a year ago for $982,000, records show. In May, based on 31 sales, the median sale price for single-family homes in Mar Vista was $1.345 million, down 1.1% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
Tami Pardee and Stormie Leoni of Halton Pardee + Partners are the listing agents.