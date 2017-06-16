‘Mountain Men’ executive producer lists his ‘cowboy heaven’ in Montana

Giddyap. Marc Pierce, executive producer of History Channel’s “Mountain Men,” has put his hilltop spread in Big Sky, Mont., on the market for $5.79 million.
The ski-in, ski-out retreat, described as a “cowboy heaven” in the listing, was built in 2006 using reclaimed wood and chiseled stone.
It's more than 6,400 square feet of living space include a great room with a massive stone fireplace, a formal dining room, a chef’s kitchen, a game room, five bedrooms and seven bathrooms. Beamed ceilings, wrought iron chandeliers and transoms made from saplings further the rustic, yet sophisticated vibe.
Extensive decking creates additional living space outdoors. A spa sits beneath the house, and a separate structure holds a ski/gear room.
Views from the Moonlight Basin site take in the Spanish Peaks.
Jeff Helms of Big Sky Real Estate Co. holds the listing.
Pierce has scores of producing credits that include “Duck Commander,” “Log Cabin Living” and “NRA All Access.” His show “Mountain Men,” which follows the lives of men devoted to off-the-grid living, is now in its sixth season.
