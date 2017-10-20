Sleek coastal contemporary in MariSol Malibu lists for $14.5 million

Hot Property Celebrity & Luxury Homes
One almost misses the sleek contemporary interiors of this Malibu home. The head-on ocean views draw the eye through the house and straight to the horizon.

Listed for sale at $14.499 million, the Barry Berkus-designed home sits at the end of a gated drive in MariSol, a luxury community consisting of 17 large-lot properties on 80 acres on Malibu’s western end.

A large motor court sits off the entrance to the home, which was built in 2015. The 8,667 square feet of interior showcases a refined, coastal vibe with stone and wood finishes, vaulted ceilings and pocketing walls of glass.

Open-plan living spaces include a designer-done kitchen, family room with a wet bar, dining room, office, movie theater and wine cellar. The vaulted-ceiling living room centers on a wall fireplace that runs from floor to ceiling. There are five bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms.

In the backyard, an outdoor kitchen and a cabana with a fireplace pair with a 70-foot-long infinity-edge swimming pool. Unobstructed views from the site extend up and down the coastline.

The property previously sold as a vacant lot in 2013 for $3.1 million, public records show. In the 90265 ZIP Code, where the home lies, the median sale price for single family homes in August was $3.744 million, based on 23 sales, according to CoreLogic.

Rodrigo Iglesias of Hilton & Hyland, an affiliate of Christie’s International Real Estate, holds the listing.

