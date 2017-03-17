'DWTS' competitor Mark Ballas sells in Beverly Crest, executes a move to Laurel Canyon

“Dancing With the Stars” regular Mark Ballas has made a couple of moves away from the dance floor, selling a home on the Westside and buying another in the Laurel Canyon area.

On the sale side, Ballas parted with a Mediterranean-style home in the Beverly Crest area for $3.125 million in a deal completed off-market. He bought the property two years ago for $2.525 million, records show.

The renovated 1970s home in Beverly Crest sits on more than a third of an acre with a swimming pool and spa. (Daniel Dahler) (Daniel Dahler)

The roughly 4,900-square-foot home, built in the 1970s and since renovated, had been listed for as much as $4 million last year. It includes two kitchens, two family rooms, four bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms.

A swimming pool and spa highlight grounds of more than a third of an acre.

The house he bought sits up from the street in the Wonderland School District and is surrounded by mature trees. Vibrant stone siding and a glass-paneled staircase give the updated 1950s home a contemporary vibe.

The Laurel Canyon home, built 1952 and recently renovated, has four bedrooms and two bathrooms in nearly 2,000 square feet of living space. (Redfin) (Redfin)

Some 2,000 square feet of white-walled living space include living and dining rooms, an updated kitchen, four bedrooms and two bathrooms. Picture windows bring in views of the grounds, and the master suite has a sliding glass door that opens to a patio.

Ballas bought the home for $1.5 million, or $101,000 over the asking price, records show.

Mark Kitching of Partners Trust was the listing agent. Anthony Paradise of Sotheby’s International Realty represented the buyer.

Ballas, 30, first appeared on “Dancing With the Stars” in 2007 and has twice won the dancing competition series. He was nominated for an Emmy for outstanding choreography in 2011.

Caption Hot Property: Pool Trends Here are some of the popular trends in pool design. Here are some of the popular trends in pool design. Caption Hot Property: Pool Trends Here are some of the popular trends in pool design. Here are some of the popular trends in pool design. Caption Hot Property: $250-million Bel-Air Spec Mansion Los Angeles boasts the most expensive home for sale in the country: a newly built Bel-Air mega-mansion listed at a quarter-billion dollars. Los Angeles boasts the most expensive home for sale in the country: a newly built Bel-Air mega-mansion listed at a quarter-billion dollars. Caption Hot Property: Floating Staircases Floating staircases can take many forms. Floating staircases can take many forms. Caption Hot Property: Midcentury Modern Homes Midcentury-modern's appeal is simple: It fits the SoCal lifestyle. Midcentury-modern's appeal is simple: It fits the SoCal lifestyle. Caption Hot Property: Fabulous Fireplaces Shifting tastes and government regulations are changing fireplace designs. Shifting tastes and government regulations are changing fireplace designs.

neal.leitereg@latimes.com

Twitter: @NJLeitereg

MORE FROM HOT PROPERTY:

My Favorite Room: Travis Stork's simple, peaceful living room is just what the doctor ordered

Spanish-style redo is ready for the next generation in Atwater Village

Fryman Canyon home photographed by Julius Shulman seeks $4.85 million

Neighborhood Spotlight: South Pasadena flaunts its small-town charms