‘Lord of the Rings’ producer lists Spanish charmer in Hollywood Hills West

Mark Ordesky, executive producer of “The Lord of the Rings” film franchise, has put his home in Hollywood Hills West on the market for $1.575 million.

The 1952 Spanish-style house has been renovated and updated to maintain its “Old Hollywood” ambience. Among the details are distressed wood floors, arched wooden doorways and coved ceilings. Arched windows in the dining room take in garden views.

The nearly 1,600 square feet of living space also includes a living room with a fireplace, a galley-style kitchen, two bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. French doors in the master suite lead directly to backyard.

The Spanish-style house in Hollywood Hills West sits on a leafy lot with a swimming pool and spa. (Richard Horn) (Richard Horn)

Outdoors, there’s a covered patio and a brick-rimmed swimming pool and spa. Drought-tolerant plantings, mature trees and hedges fill out the grounds.

Nicole Nash of Rodeo Realty holds the listing.

Ordesky was the executive producer for all three of “The Lord of the Rings” films, the last of which, “The Return of the King,” won 11 Academy Awards, including one for best picture. His other credits include the horror flick “The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning” (2006) and the fantasy film “The Golden Compass” (2007).

He bought the house in 2004 for $1.34 million, records show.

