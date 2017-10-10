Basketball great Marques Johnson aims to pass along his Windsor Hills home

After scoring 13,892 points during his NBA career, Marques Johnson is now looking to score a home sale.

The retired small forward has put a home in the Windsor Hills area of Los Angeles on the market for $1.5 million.

The house, built in 1941, combines elements of Traditional, Tudor and contemporary style. Set behind a large palm tree, the tan house is approached by red brick stairs, which match the brick chimney running up the side.

The 1940s home has four bedrooms and a resurfaced pool. (Realtor.com) (Realtor.com)

Vaulted ceilings hang over the upgraded living room, while custom windows bring light onto hardwood floors under an artsy fireplace. The spacious family room provides access to the decks spanning the rear of the home.

Wood cabinetry surrounds a red sink in the kitchen, and out back, a spacious patio surrounds the resurfaced pool.

Four bedrooms – three upstairs and one downstairs – are spread out across the home’s 2,350 square feet.

Delia Hooper of Keller Williams Silicon Beach holds the listing.

Johnson won a national championship with UCLA in 1995, and he was a five-time NBA All-Star during his career. He spent seven seasons playing for the Milwaukee Bucks, and also played for the Los Angeles Clippers and the Golden State Warriors, averaging 20.1 points per game.

He bought the home in 2000 for $395,000, according to public records.

