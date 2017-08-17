Giants pitcher Matt Cain ups the ante for his Arizona paradise

Time is money, people. San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Matt Cain didn’t catch a buyer last year with his 11,021-square-foot home in Paradise Valley, Ariz., so he’s upped the asking price from $5.85 million to $5.995 million.
That should help cover commissions and closing costs, as he bought the estate three years ago for $5.5 million.
The two-acre gated estate belies its desert setting with mature greenery, rolling lawns, a koi pond and a running stream. Sculptures, a guesthouse turned media room, a putting green and a swimming pool complete the grounds.
The single-story main house features a mahogany-paneled office, parquet dining room floors and a great room with beamed ceilings. There are six bedrooms and 6.5 bathrooms.
Topping it all off is an eight-car garage and workshop.
Cain, 32, is a three-time All-Star and a three-time World Series champ. This year he marked more than 2,000 innings pitched in his career.
Jonathan Wall of DPR Realty is the listing agent.
Twitter: @laurenebeale
