Hockey’s Max Pacioretty sells Boca Raton, Fla., home with a sports court for $3.1 million

The kickoff to a new NHL season isn’t the only reason Las Vegas Knights left winger Max Pacioretty has to celebrate. The 11-year veteran has sold his Baca Raton, Fla., home, which has a saltwater swimming pool and a sports court, for $3.1 million.
The closing price is down $350,000 from Pacioretty’s original asking price, but the newly signed Knight is still in the black; records show he bought the property two years ago for $2.575 million.
Built in 1999, the house sits on a corner lot in the Royal Palm Yacht & Country Club community. Across a split-level floor plan of more than 5,800 square feet, there are five bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms.
Custom molding and millwork draw the eye in the open-plan interior, which pairs a subway tile-splashed kitchen with a wood-paneled living room. There’s also a formal dining room, a breakfast nook and a foyer entered via double doors.
Outside, a quartz patio connects a covered dining area to a fountain-fed pool flanked by turf and landscaping. A blue-and-red basketball court, the same color scheme as his former Montreal Canadiens squad, finishes off the grounds.
Devin Kay of Douglas Elliman held the listing.
Pacioretty scored 226 goals in 10 seasons with the Canadiens, who drafted him in 2007. During the 2011-12 campaign, he led the team with 33 goals and 32 assists.
Over the offseason, the 29-year-old inked a four-year deal with the Knights worth $28 million.