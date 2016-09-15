Home of the Day: Mediterranean manse in Coronado

Sitting along 85 feet of frontage in Coronado, this Mediterranean-style estate takes in sweeping views of the surrounding bay and nearby San Diego skyline.

Inside, it’s the lavish details that draw the eye. A formal entry centers on a curved staircase with decorative black-and-gold ironwork. Leaded glass windows, crystal chandeliers and marble flooring feature prominently throughout the 4,600 square feet of interiors.

Address: 401 1st St., Coronado, 92118

Price: $8.9 million

Built: 1950

Lot size: 8,712 square feet

House size: 4,600 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

Built in 1950, the Mediterranean-style home sits on 85 feet of waterfront in Coronado. (Jordan Paul / San Diego Real Estate Pix) (Jordan Paul / San Diego Real Estate Pix)

Features: Formal entry with sweeping marble staircase; marble tiled flooring; decorative leaded glass windows and doors; fireplace; formal dining room; crystal chandeliers; etched glass; pool and spa; 85 feet of private frontage on the bay.

About the area: The median sale price for single-family homes in the 92118 ZIP Code in July was $1.72 million based on 14 sales, according to CoreLogic. That was a 20.9% decrease in median price compared with the same time last year.

Agents: Adriana Haskal, Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage, (619) 988-7665

