Former Hewlett-Packard chief Meg Whitman buys West Hollywood condo for $6.5 million

Meg Whitman, the former president and chief executive of Hewlett-Packard and EBay and onetime candidate for California governor, has bought a condominium at the Sierra Towers in West Hollywood for $6.5 million, according to sources not authorized to comment on the deal.
The seller was Elliot Grainge, owner of the independent record label TenThousand Projects and son of Universal Music Group Chairman Sir Lucian Grainge, records show.
The two-bedroom, 1.75-bathroom residence has 2,300 square feet of sophisticated living space. Located on the southwest corner, the unit takes in views extending from the cityscape to the ocean.
Among features are floor-to-ceiling windows in the living and dining areas, Venetian plaster walls and a modern kitchen with slab marble countertops and a breakfast bar. A screening room/den sits off the common area.
A wide terrace accessed by sliding glass doors creates additional space for indoor-outdoor living.
The property, which includes a pair of covered parking spaces, hit the market in late July and sold in about three weeks, real estate records show. It previously changed hands three years ago for $5.5 million.
Drew Fenton of Hilton & Hyland and David Findley of the Agency were the listing agents, according to the Multiple Listing Service. Matthew and Josh Altman, the Altman brothers of Douglas Elliman.
Whitman, among the most prominent business figures in Silicon Valley, stepped down as chief executive of Hewlett-Packard Enterprise last year. In January, she joined NewTV, a mobile-first media company launched by Hollywood mogul Jeffrey Katzenberg, as its CEO.