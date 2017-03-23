Melanie Brown and Stephen Belafonte seek $9 million for Hollywood Hills West home

The marital home of Melanie Brown — the singer-songwriter known as Mel B and Scary Spice from her days with the Spice Girls — and her estranged husband, producer Stephen Belafonte, has come on the market in Hollywood Hills West for $8.995 million.

The contemporary-style home, built in 1928 and renovated last year, has walls of windows on four floors that center on views of downtown L.A. The interior space was reworked to create open-plan spaces and bring in natural light.

The multilevel home in Hollywood Hills West has four bedrooms, a recording studio and a gym in 6,000 square feet of living space. (Redfin.com) (Redfin.com)

Within the 6,000 square feet of living space is a living room, a bar room, a recording studio, a theater and a gym. The master suite occupies the top floor and has separate walk-in closets and his and hers bathrooms. There are four bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms in all.

Terraces and balconies extend from each level and overlook the swimming pool and spa. An outdoor dining area, a built-in barbecue and a privacy wall with a flat-screen TV fill out the backyard.

The couple bought the property three years ago for about $4.34 million, The Times previously reported.

Ann Dashiell of Douglas Elliman holds the listing. The property is being offered fully furnished with custom furniture, according to the listing details.

Brown, 41, gained fame in the 1990s as a member of the Spice Girls and later released two solo albums, “Hot” and “L.A. State of Mind.” More recently she has served as a judge on the competition shows “The X Factor UK,” “America’s Got Talent” and “The X Factor Australia.”

Belafonte, 41, produced “Mel B: It's a Scary World" (2010) for television. His film work includes "The Bad Lieutenant: Port of Call — New Orleans" (2009) and "Mutant Chronicles" (2008).

neal.leitereg@latimes.com

Twitter: @NJLeitereg

