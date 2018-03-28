Actors Michael Emerson and Carrie Preston set sights on a sale in West Hollywood

"Person of Interest" actor Michael Emerson and "True Blood" star Carrie Preston have put their pink-hued home on the market in West Hollywood for $1.699 million, records show.
The Spanish-style house, which dates to the 1920s, offers roughly 1,900 square feet of charming living spaces. Highlights include a living room with a period tiled fireplace and an eat-in kitchen with custom cabinetry. Hardwood floors and arched doorways lead from room to room.
Period tile accents the bathroom in the master suite, one of three bedrooms.
French doors open to a covered patio, and the yard also holds a fire pit and grill. Mature trees and a lawn fill out the roughly 6,600-square-foot lot.
Todd Scott Cloutier of Compass is the listing agent.
The couple have three combined Emmy Awards under their belts.
Emerson, 63, has won two for his roles in "The Practice" and "Lost." Preston, 50, won one in 2013 for her guest role in "The Good Wife."
They bought the property a decade ago for about $1 million, records show.
