Bada bing! ‘Sopranos’ star Michael Imperioli lists his Santa Barbara Victorian for $2.649 million

Actor Michael Imperioli, who portrayed mobster Christopher Moltisanti in "The Sopranos," has put his 1890s Victorian home in Santa Barbara on the market.
Listed for $2.649 million, the restored estate boasts a variety of period details across its roughly 3,000 square feet of interior.
Draped curtains add embellishment to the grand living spaces, which include a formal dining room and chandelier-topped living room. Hardwood floors, crown molding and custom windows are common throughout the home's two stories.
Other features include an updated kitchen and a library with built-ins. In total, there are five bedrooms and five bathrooms.
Outside, multiple patios add space for entertaining. A covered lounge is topped with a chandelier.
Imperioli bought the home through a trust in 2012 for $1.635 million, according to public records.
Regina and David Magid of Village Properties hold the listing.
A New York native, the 51-year-old Imperioli won a Primetime Emmy Award for his supporting role in "The Sopranos." His other credits include the television dramas "Life on Mars," "Law & Order" and "Mad Dogs."
