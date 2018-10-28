Chargers exec Michael Spanos seeks $9.45 million for Pebble Beach abode

It will take some serious green to buy the golf course estate of Michael Spanos.
The Chargers vice chairman has slapped a $9.45-million price tag on his place in Pebble Beach. That’s more than double what he paid when he scooped it up nine years ago for $4.175 million, records show.
Wrought-iron gates mark the entrance to the 1.25-acre property, and a stone-paver driveway winds its way toward the home. Through an arched front door sits 5,804 square feet of wood-accented, indoor-outdoor living spaces.
A dual-sided fireplace runs floor to ceiling in the great room, separating a living space from a formal dining area. It’s one of five fireplaces in the home.
There’s also a chef’s kitchen with an island and beamed ceilings, an office filled with built-ins, five bedrooms and six bathrooms.
Outside, a flagstone patio takes in views of the ocean, as well as the 6th and 7th holes of the Pebble Beach Golf Links. Past a tiered garden, a few flat patches of lawn finish off the grounds.
Jamal Noorzoy of Alain Pinel Realtors holds the listing.
Spanos is the son of Chargers owner Alex Spanos, who died this year at 95. In addition to his Chargers team duties, he is president of A.G. Spanos Cos., which develops multifamily housing and commercial projects.