Happy Socks founder closes in on a deal in Malibu's Point Dume

Swedish businessman Mikael Söderlind, who founded the apparel retailer Happy Socks, has one foot out the door in Malibu after listing his Point Dume estate.
The renovated Traditional-style home hit the market in September for $4.595 million and is now listed as pending but “accepting backup offers,” according to the Multiple Listing Service.
A block or two from the ocean, the estate sits on more than an acre with a swimming pool and spa, a sports court, a skate ramp and a vegetable garden. Built-in seating for eight surrounds a fire pit.
The house has about 3,400 square feet of living space that includes a center-island kitchen, a family room and an office. There are five bedrooms and 3.5 updated bathrooms. A lower-level guest suite has a den, a wet bar and sliding glass doors that open to the backyard.
The master suite opens to a balcony overlooking the backyard.
Söderlind bought the home a year ago for $3.1 million, records show.
The businessman founded Happy Socks a decade ago. The colorful Swedish manufacturer and retailer has stores in eight countries. Last year, Palamon Capital Partners acquired a majority stake in the company, valuing it at about $81 million.
Susan Delava of Douglas Elliman holds the listing.