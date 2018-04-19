Moby cleans up in sale of renovated Los Feliz home

Electronic music pioneer, DJ and restaurateur Moby has sold a Los Feliz home, which he renovated, for $4.91 million. Not bad, since he had the place listed for $4.495 million.
Purchased by the musician two years ago for $3.4 million, the English Traditional home has been refreshed while retaining many original details.
Of note are the groin vault ceilings, delicate wainscoting and elaborate fireplace mantles. The eat-in kitchen, which has an island and booth seating, has been updated.
The 4,644-square-foot living space also includes a formal living room, a family room with built-ins, five bedrooms and seven bathrooms. On the lower level, a hidden passage links an office and guest suite with a bathroom and steam room.
Outside, the walled and gated property has a new covered patio, various sitting areas and a small forest of trees. Flagstone surrounds the swimming pool, which has a spa.
Moby, whose legal name is Richard Melville Hall, in March released his fifteenth studio album, "Everything Was Beautiful, and Nothing Hurt." The musician rose to fame in the 1990s for his electronic dance music, including the 1999 electronica album "Play."
Three years ago, he ventured into restaurant ownership, opening the vegan bistro Little Pine in Silver Lake.
Patrick Martin and Gwen Banta of Sotheby's International Realty were the listing agents. Brett Lawyer of Hilton & Hyland, an affiliate of Christie's International Real Estate, represented the buyer.
