You can now rent the L.A. house Walt Disney built and lived in with his family

Walt Disney in 1941. Disney’s former Los Feliz home is available for rent — for $40,000 per month.

The Los Feliz home Walt Disney dreamed up for his wife and two daughters can be yours to rent — for $40,000 per month, that is.

The 6,388-square-foot home, which was built in 1932, has nods to some of the castles featured in a few of Disney’s fairy tales. During the period Disney lived in the home, Walt Disney Studios released some of his most popular films, including Pinocchio, Fantasia, Dumbo, Bambi, and Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, according to the Walt Disney Family Museum.

The founding father of one of the world’s largest media companies would watch his own productions in the home theater, which is still intact today.

Advertisement

“This property was chosen by Walt Disney as the place to raise his family, and also coincided with a transition of Disney Studios from fledgling enterprise toward entertainment giant,” listing agent Chase Campen of Compass said in a news release. “It sits on an acre of land with incredible outdoor space and city views. Its historical pedigree only adds to the magical mystique.”

Disney was born in 1901 in Chicago and moved to California in the 1920s. He set up Walt Disney Co. with his brother, Roy, in the back of a small office at the Holly-Vermont Realty in Los Angeles. Disney lived in the Los Feliz house in the later part of his life, until 1950. Disney died in 1966 from lung cancer.

The home, which features French Provincial, French Country Tudor and Neo-Gothic architectural styles, contains four bedrooms, three full bathrooms, two half-bathrooms, an in-ground swimming pool, a home theater and a gated driveway that can fit 10.

Kazakhstan-born film director Timur Bekmambetov is the current owner and bought the property in 2011.

