'Entertainment Tonight's' Nancy O'Dell records a quick home sale in Pasadena

That didn’t take long.
Less than a month after putting it on the market, “Entertainment Tonight” co-anchor Nancy O’Dell has sold her Pasadena home for $7.05 million. The asking price was $7.189 million.
Set on nearly an acre of grounds, the handsome Mediterranean Revival was designed and built in 1931 by architect Wallace Neff. Features include hardwood and Spanish-tile floors, vaulted and beamed ceilings, and three fireplaces. French doors and wood-framed windows take in the landscaped grounds.
Within the 8,926 square feet of living space is a formal entry, living and dining rooms, a great room and an executive office. A lower level holds a bar room, theater and wine cellar. There are six bedrooms and 6.5 bathrooms.
A tiled fountain sits in the heart of an interior courtyard, which opens to a loggia with an outdoor fireplace and dining area. Elsewhere on the property is a swimming pool and a guest house.
Ash Rizk of Coldwell Banker and Tina Cameron of Gibson International are the co-listing agents. Anna Wang of Keller Williams Realty represented the buyer.
O’Dell, 51, joined “Entertainment Tonight” in 2011 after more than a decade with the news show “Access Hollywood.” She has covered such entertainment events as the Academy Awards, the Emmys, the Golden Globes and the Grammys.
