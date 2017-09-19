'Entertainment Tonight's' Nancy O'Dell records a quick home sale in Pasadena

That didn’t take long.

Less than a month after putting it on the market, “Entertainment Tonight” co-anchor Nancy O’Dell has sold her Pasadena home for $7.05 million. The asking price was $7.189 million.

Set on nearly an acre of grounds, the handsome Mediterranean Revival was designed and built in 1931 by architect Wallace Neff. Features include hardwood and Spanish-tile floors, vaulted and beamed ceilings, and three fireplaces. French doors and wood-framed windows take in the landscaped grounds.

The Wallace Neff-designed home, built in 1931, sits behind gates on about an acre in Pasadena. (Kevin Edge / David William Guettler) (Kevin Edge / David William Guettler)

Within the 8,926 square feet of living space is a formal entry, living and dining rooms, a great room and an executive office. A lower level holds a bar room, theater and wine cellar. There are six bedrooms and 6.5 bathrooms.

A tiled fountain sits in the heart of an interior courtyard, which opens to a loggia with an outdoor fireplace and dining area. Elsewhere on the property is a swimming pool and a guest house.

Ash Rizk of Coldwell Banker and Tina Cameron of Gibson International are the co-listing agents. Anna Wang of Keller Williams Realty represented the buyer.

O’Dell, 51, joined “Entertainment Tonight” in 2011 after more than a decade with the news show “Access Hollywood.” She has covered such entertainment events as the Academy Awards, the Emmys, the Golden Globes and the Grammys.

CAPTION Kid Rock recently sold his Balinese-inspired compound for $9.5 million, $2.1 million less than he paid for it in 2006, in a deal completed off-market. Kid Rock recently sold his Balinese-inspired compound for $9.5 million, $2.1 million less than he paid for it in 2006, in a deal completed off-market. CAPTION Kid Rock recently sold his Balinese-inspired compound for $9.5 million, $2.1 million less than he paid for it in 2006, in a deal completed off-market. Kid Rock recently sold his Balinese-inspired compound for $9.5 million, $2.1 million less than he paid for it in 2006, in a deal completed off-market. CAPTION The party-ready home in Marina del Rey is listed for sale at $3.799 million. The party-ready home in Marina del Rey is listed for sale at $3.799 million. CAPTION Actor Phillip P. Keene has a good reason for hanging out in the downstairs den of his Los Feliz home. Actor Phillip P. Keene has a good reason for hanging out in the downstairs den of his Los Feliz home. CAPTION The Tony winner's prized possession in this room is her Steinway, but she keeps other items there that also inspire her. The Tony winner's prized possession in this room is her Steinway, but she keeps other items there that also inspire her. CAPTION Jillian Michaels retreats to the office in her Malibu home when she needs some kid-free space. Jillian Michaels retreats to the office in her Malibu home when she needs some kid-free space.

neal.leitereg@latimes.com

Twitter: @LATHotProperty

MORE FROM HOT PROPERTY:

Floyd Mayweather Jr. drops $25.5 million on new mansion in Beverly Hills

Midcentury modern home designed by A. Quincy Jones hits market for first time since 1962

Pasadena post-and-beam boasts architectural pedigree and lush scenery

Montecito home once owned by filmmaker Michael Bay proves a hit