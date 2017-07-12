Natalie Cole’s condo at the Grand Westwood fetches $2.5 million

The Westwood condominium where late singer-songwriter Natalie Cole made her home for more than a decade has sold for $2.5 million.

The 3,594-square-foot double unit in the Grand Westwood building originally hit the market last year for $2.995 million. More recently it was listed for $2.65 million, records show.

The condo, recently reimagined by designer Meredith Baer, features an open-plan common area consisting of living, dining and family rooms, an office, four bedrooms and four bathrooms.

The double unit at the Grand condominiums in Westwood takes in views of the city, mountains and Wilshire Corridor. (The Agency) (The Agency)

The master suite resides in its own wing and has his and hers bathrooms, a sitting room and a walk-in closet/dressing room. The kitchen, updated with custom cabinetry, has a breakfast bar.

Two private terraces, including one off the master bedroom, create additional living space outdoors. Views take in the surrounding cityscape and mountains.

Cole, the daughter of singer Nat King Cole, took home Grammy Awards for the songs “This Will Be,” “Natalie” and “Sophisticated Lady,” among others. Her 1992 album, “Unforgettable… with Love,” which featured covers of standards performed by her father, won album and record of the year.

She died two years ago at 65.

Valerie Fitzgerald of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage was the listing agent. Cynthia Imanloo of John Hart Corp. represented the buyer.

