Former 49er NaVorro Bowman looks to tackle a home sale in San Jose

Free agent linebacker NaVorro Bowman is looking for a change of scenery after listing his San Jose estate for $4.253 million.
With an 18-foot foyer boasting decorative walls and ceiling molding, the 1950s home exudes French Neoclassical vibes from the get-go. Porcelanosa floors line most of the 6,000-square-foot floor plan, which includes five bedrooms and five bathrooms across two levels.
Past a second-story catwalk, there’s a voluminous living room with a fireplace. The main floor also holds a kitchen with cherry cabinetry, a family room, a rec room with a wet bar and an office under box-beam ceilings.
There’s a sitting room in the master suite that opens to a terrace. The space overlooks a backyard with a pool and spa, lawn and sports court. A pool house and detached garage round out the nearly half-acre grounds.
Kelly Goni of the Sereno Group holds the listing, according to the MLS.
Bowman, 30, bought the home five years ago for $3.1 million, records show. In eight NFL seasons, he’s accumulated 798 tackles and three Pro Bowl appearances.
He most recently played with the Oakland Raiders on a one-year deal worth $3 million.