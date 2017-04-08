Hot Property: Opening the spigot

It’s the spring home sales crush, and the market is moving at warp speed. Recent sellers include the actress known for her role as Borg Seven of Nine on “Star Trek: Voyager” and a Miami Marlins player. Among those launching properties onto the market are an L.A. Clippers teammate and a “Devious Maids” actress.

Once you’re done checking out these star-studded transactions, visit and like our Facebook page, where you can find Hot Property stories and updates throughout the week. That’s also a great place to leave us a tip about a celebrity home deal.

– Neal J. Leitereg and Lauren Beale

Transported to France

Actress Jeri Ryan of “Star Trek: Voyager” fame has sold her home in Encino for $4.95 million.

Ryan, an ardent Francophile, bought the property nearly two decades ago for $4 million and transformed it into a French-country-inspired estate. A 1755 stone fireplace, 18th century columns, and tile and cobblestone were all imported from France.

Among fun features, the movie theater has seating for 20 and a snow cone machine.

Including the pool house, guest house and detached office, there are six bedrooms and 12 bathrooms in 15,530 square feet of living space.

Ryan, 49, won a pair of Saturn Awards for her work on “Star Trek: Voyager.” She appears in the Amazon series “Bosch.”

Actress Jeri Ryan of "Star Trek: Voyager" fame has sold her French-country-inspired estate in Encino for $4.95 million. She had asked as much as $6.999 million for the 15,530-square-foot house. Actress Jeri Ryan of "Star Trek: Voyager" fame has sold her French-country-inspired estate in Encino for $4.95 million. She had asked as much as $6.999 million for the 15,530-square-foot house. Actress Jeri Ryan of "Star Trek: Voyager" fame has sold her French-country-inspired estate in Encino for $4.95 million. She had asked as much as $6.999 million for the 15,530-square-foot house.

Clippers’ mom travels

A Cheviot Hills home owned by L.A. Clippers wing Paul Pierce has come on the market for $3.395 million.

Pierce, a 10-time NBA All-Star, bought the house more than a decade ago for his mother after signing his first long-term extension while a member of the Boston Celtics. He’s selling because his mother has moved into a new single-story home, which Pierce also bought and remodeled for her.

The Mediterranean-inspired home, built in 2000, has nearly 5,300 square feet of living space, five bedrooms and five bathrooms.

Pierce, 39, won a championship in 2008 with the Celtics. He has appeared in 22 games for the Clippers this year, his second season with the team.

Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul Pierce has put his Cheviot Hills home of more than a decade on the market for $3.395 million. Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul Pierce has put his Cheviot Hills home of more than a decade on the market for $3.395 million. Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul Pierce has put his Cheviot Hills home of more than a decade on the market for $3.395 million.

Looking for a new maid?

“Devious Maids” actress Dania Ramirez and her husband, filmmaker John “Bev” Land, have put their home in West Hollywood up for sale at $1.799 million.

The romantic Spanish-style house, built in 1935, features coved barrel ceilings, peg-and-groove hardwood floors and French doors that open to a central courtyard with built-in seating and a fountain.

A formal living room with a fireplace, a family room, an eat-in kitchen, four bedrooms and two bathrooms are among the living spaces in the single-story home.

Ramirez, 37, is set to appear in “Lycan,” an upcoming horror film co-written and directed by her husband, Land.

The Spanish-style home in West Hollywood features coved barrel ceilings, hardwood floors and a romantic inner courtyard. Rancho Photos / Nathaniel The Spanish-style home in West Hollywood features coved barrel ceilings, hardwood floors and a romantic inner courtyard. The Spanish-style home in West Hollywood features coved barrel ceilings, hardwood floors and a romantic inner courtyard. (Rancho Photos / Nathaniel) (Rancho Photos / Nathaniel)

Coach is ready to deal

Former Cal Bears men’s basketball coach Cuonzo Martin, who has joined the Missouri Tigers program, has listed his home in Piedmont, Calif., for $2.495 million.

Set up from the street, the Mediterranean-style home was built in 1954 and has been renovated. Within the more than 4,100 square feet of interior space is a family room topped with exposed beams, a game room/den, four bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms. An elevator services each of the home’s three floors.

Martin, 45, joined the Golden Bears program as head coach in 2014 and went 62-39 in three seasons while making the NCAA tournament once. His deal with Missouri will reportedly pay him a little more than $21 million over the next seven years.

He bought the house three years ago for $2.5 million.

Former Cal Bears men's basketball coach Cuonzo Martin is seeking $2.495 million for his home in Piedmont, Calif. He bought the house three years ago for $2.5 million, records show. Former Cal Bears men's basketball coach Cuonzo Martin is seeking $2.495 million for his home in Piedmont, Calif. He bought the house three years ago for $2.5 million, records show. Former Cal Bears men's basketball coach Cuonzo Martin is seeking $2.495 million for his home in Piedmont, Calif. He bought the house three years ago for $2.5 million, records show.

Wedding site of note

The Studio City home where pop singer Britney Spears said “I do” to backup dancer Kevin Federline in 2004 has been listed for sale at $2.295 million.

Spears, then 22, married Federline in a surprise ceremony witnessed by a handful of family and friends. They divorced three years later.

The Georgian Traditional-style home, built in 1941 and later renovated, has classic curb appeal with its clapboard-sided front.

The 3,898 square feet of living space includes a center hall, a formal living room and a dining room reached through French doors. The master suite — one of five bedrooms and four bathrooms — has a veranda overlooking the leafy backyard.

The Georgian traditional-style home in Studio City was the site of pop singer Britney Spears and Kevin Federline's impromptu wedding in 2004. Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage The Georgian traditional-style home in Studio City was the site of pop singer Britney Spears and Kevin Federline's impromptu wedding in 2004. The Georgian traditional-style home in Studio City was the site of pop singer Britney Spears and Kevin Federline's impromptu wedding in 2004. (Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage) (Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage)

His condo was a hit

Professional baseball player Ichiro Suzuki has sold his one-bedroom condominium in downtown L.A.’s Arts District for $2,450,777 – more than $100,000 over the asking price.

The 2,030-square-foot unit, in the uber cool Biscuit Company Lofts building, retains the industrial vibe of the onetime 1920s factory. Brick walls, steel staircases and exposed ductwork are among details of the loft-style space.

A 1,000-square-foot private rooftop patio tops the residence.

Suzuki, 43, became the 30th player in Major League Baseball history to reach 3,000 hits last year with the Miami Marlins.

The loft-style condo features a rooftop patio with 1,000 square feet of outdoor living space. Redfin.com The loft-style condo features a rooftop patio with 1,000 square feet of outdoor living space. The loft-style condo features a rooftop patio with 1,000 square feet of outdoor living space. (Redfin.com) (Redfin.com)

Her favorite room

Fashion designer Sue Wong, whose signature beaded cocktail dresses have been worn by Taylor Swift, Anne Hathaway and Jessica Biel, makes her home in a museum-like hilltop estate in Los Feliz. Her favorite room in the 10,000-square-foot mansion, which resembles a 17th century Venetian palazzo, is the grand ballroom.

The fashion designer in the grand ballroom of her restored 1926 Los Feliz mansion. Vincent Gotti The fashion designer in the grand ballroom of her restored 1926 Los Feliz mansion. The fashion designer in the grand ballroom of her restored 1926 Los Feliz mansion. (Vincent Gotti) (Vincent Gotti)

From the archives

Ten years ago, No Doubt singer Gwen Stefani put her Los Feliz bachelorette pad on the market at close to $4.8 million. The Mediterranean-style, built in 1928, featured a two-story entry, hand-stenciled beams and an atrium with stained glass.

Twenty years ago, Cheech Marin of the comedy duo Cheech & Chong put a Malibu beach house up for lease at $12,000 a month for a year or at $25,000 a month in July and August. Another house in the Marin compound was available at $10,000 a month.