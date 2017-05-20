Hot Property: Behind drawn curtains

What makes a home interesting is who lives there, what they did with the decor and how they use the place. This week’s selections include the properties of musicians, athletes, soap stars and television show hosts.

– Neal J. Leitereg and Lauren Beale

He dug in at the beach

Grammy-winning jazz musician Lee Ritenour has put his longtime home in Malibu’s Point Dume area up for sale at $7.995 million. The property last changed hands nearly four decades ago for $470,000.

The colorful two-tone contemporary-style house sits behind gates on about an acre. There’s a lot going on here in the more than 6,000 square feet of living space.

Built in 1979, the home features vaulted ceilings, clerestory windows, polished stone, hardwood and travertine floors and fireplaces in the living room and master bedroom. An elevator and a floating-style staircase connect the two levels.

Towering palms dot grounds that include a swimming pool and artistically arrayed concrete slabs surrounded by lawn.

Ritenour, 65, has such hits as “Captain Fingers,” “Fly by Night” and “Isn’t She Lovely.”

Fashionable new address

Okay, this is charming. “Fashion Police” co-host Brad Goreski and director/producer Gary Janetti have bought a gated English country home in Beverly Hills for $5.6 million.

The two-story Traditional-style house, built in 1931, features a steep gabled roof, vaulted beamed ceilings, multiple fireplaces and French doors. There are four bedrooms and five bathrooms in the main house.

A detached guesthouse contains two more bedrooms, a living room with a wet bar and two additional bathrooms. The quarter-acre lot has a swimming pool and is surrounded by mature hedges and trees.

His beat expands

Travis Barker of Blink-182 has a new spot to bang his drum in Calabasas. He just bought a Mediterranean home that sits on nearly half an acre for $2.825 million. He also owns another house in the gated community.

We’re not quite sure why the tattooed drummer, 41, picked up this place.

Built in 2006, the house features beamed ceilings and French doors that open to a veranda. The 7,196 square feet of living space includes a family room, five bedrooms and a bonus room that could function as a music room.

Mature landscaping, a covered loggia, a fire pit with seating, a bar, a built-in barbecue and a swimming pool with a spa and waterfall feature complete the grounds.

Leaving Paradise

Retired NBA player and former Lakers guard Steve Nash has sold his home in Paradise Valley, Ariz., for $3.175 million. The Tuscan-style residence, set on more than an acre, has a courtyard entry, vaulted beam ceilings and custom built-ins.

The nearly 6,500 square feet of living space includes a living room with a stone fireplace, a library, a game room, a wine cellar, five bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms.

The green grounds don’t even look like Arizona to us. Must be a heck of a water bill.

A pool and spa, a covered patio with a fire pit and barbecue area, expanses of lawn and a sports court complete the resort-like setting.

Nash, 43, is an eight-time all-star and two-time NBA Most Valuable Player. He began his career with the Phoenix Suns and also played for the Dallas Mavericks.

For you soap fans

Actress Katherine Kelly Lang of “The Bold and the Beautiful” has sold her home in Glassell Park for $840,000.

The two-story house, built in 2013, blends contemporary and industrial styles in an open floor plan of 1,900 square feet. White walls, polished floors and a reclaimed-wood accent wall adorn the living/dining room areas.

The master suite has vaulted ceilings, skylights and a walk-in closet. There are three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

The 55-year-old has been on “The Bold and the Beautiful” since 1987. Her other credits include such shows as “The Young and the Restless,” “Lonesome Dove: The Outlaw Years” and “Magnum P.I.”

Warrior takes a loss

Here’s one for the loss column. Golden State Warriors’ Kevin Durant has sold his twin townhouse-style lodgings in Oklahoma City for $1.1 million — far less than the $1.769 million he paid in 2013 before combining them into a single home.

The side-by-side three-story properties are connected by a passageway and contain a total of six bedrooms, eight bathrooms and 7,000 square feet of living space.

The small forward reportedly put $3 million into the place.

What he created are some seriously luxurious contemporary digs. One part of the home was designed as living quarters and the other designated for entertaining. A billiards room opens to a theater/media room on one level. Chandeliers and eye-popping light fixtures abound.

