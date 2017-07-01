Hot Property: Bringing the heat to the real estate beat

The spring homebuying season may be well in the rearview mirror, but things are heating up in Los Angeles’ hotbed of luxury real estate. In recent days, we saw one box office star score an above-asking sale and a member of sitcom royalty offer up his perch in the Bird Streets.

— Neal J. Leitereg and Lauren Beale

He’s looking for a friend in the market

Matthew Perry has been spending less time in L.A. because of his foray into theater, so it came as little surprise when the actor and playwright listed his home in the Bird Streets for sale at $13.5 million.

Built in 1962, the flat-roofed residence is visually dramatic with walls of glass that open to a covered patio and infinity-edge swimming pool. Adding an extra layer of pizazz is the subterranean home theater, which sits beneath the house and has 2-inch-thick windows that look into the depths of the pool.

Actor Matthew Perry has listed his home in the Bird Streets of Hollywood Hills West for sale at $13.5 million.

Joker’s home sale no laughing matter

Jared Leto has sold his home in Studio City for $2.05 million. That’s $51,000 over the asking price and $400,000 more than what the “Suicide Squad” star paid for the property in 2006.

Built in 1955, the two-story home has 4,000 square feet of living space that includes a living room with a fireplace, an eat-in kitchen, four bedrooms and three bathrooms. There’s even a recording studio, which likely appealed to Leto, also the frontman of the band “Thirty Seconds to Mars.”

Actor and musician Jared Leto has sold his home in Studio City for $2.05 million.

‘Chuck’ star is on the hunt for a buyer

Actor Zachary Levi has put his Studio City home of more than a decade on the market for $1.399 million. Levi, who gained fame on the show “Chuck,” extensively updated the property during his ownership.

Among the upgrades are stained hardwood floors, contemporary hardware and fixtures. The master suite sports surround sound, and the galley-style kitchen has been modernized. Two floors of flexible space highlight the finished garage.

Actor Zachary Levi has listed his home in Studio City for sale at $1.399 million.

He’s taking another shot

Steph Curry, who recently minted his second NBA title with the Golden State Warriors, has turned his attention to some business away from the court. The star point guard has put his Walnut Creek home back on the market for $3.195 million.

Curry and his wife, Ayesha, have paid great attention to the interior details, particularly in the kitchen, which features white-and-gold hardware and a magnificent La Cornue Range. Also of note is the lower-level lounge that holds family and game rooms, a wine cellar and a wet bar.

The renovated Mediterranean in Walnut Creek, Calif., has five bedrooms and five bathrooms in 7,520 square feet of living space.

She’ll need to find another office

It’s a wrap for Mindy Kaling in Hollywood Hills West. The actress and comedian who gained fame on “The Office” recently sold a house in the area for $1.61 million.

Set above the Sunset Strip, the 1920s house makes the most of its lofted location with walls of windows and multiple outdoor living spaces. Views from the property center on the downtown cityscape and extend as far as the Pacific Ocean.

Actress-comedian Mindy Kaling has sold a home in Hollywood Hills West for $1.61 million.

From the archives

Sting, who rose to fame in the 1970s and ’80s as the face of the Police, booked himself an extended stay in Malibu in June 1997. According to Hot Property reports at the time, the musician paid about $6 million for an ocean-view house with six bedrooms and a projection room. It was the second splash into Malibu real estate for Sting — 12 years earlier he bought another home from Barbra Streisand for roughly $1 million.

It was a decade ago this week that TV newsman David Ono made news in Toluca Lake, buying a Southern Colonial-style estate for about $3.5 million, Hot Property reported. The KABC-TV anchor since has moved on to another home in the San Fernando Valley neighborhood. Last year, Ono paid $2.125 million for an estate that once belonged to jazz trumpeter Manny Klein.

What we’re reading

Johnny Galecki, star of the sitcom “The Big Bang Theory,” was dealt a blow on the homefront this week when his ranch in the San Luis Obispo area was destroyed by wildfire, according to Foxnews.com. The wildfire, which broke out Monday, consumed a 2.5-square-mile area but was 60% contained by Wednesday.

Bob Stoops, the former football coach of the Oklahoma Sooners, is ready to play ball for his home on Chicago’s Gold Coast. The Chicago Tribune reports the 56-year-old coach, who abruptly retired from his position at the University of Oklahoma earlier this month, is seeking $2.695 million for the 3,493-square-foot vintage greystone mansion.

How does a government official with an annual salary of $75,000 afford an $8-million portfolio of waterfront real estate? That’s the question being asked after the Miami Herald revealed that Igor Zorin, a Russian official, is the owner of three pricey condo units at Trump Tower in Sunny Isles Beach.

