Hot Property: Right on schedule

The traditionally hot summer months for housing market activity are living up to their reputation already. Homes in all price ranges are selling quickly, drawing multiple bidders and sometimes going for above their asking prices. This week we look at actors, athletes and others of note who have joined in the seasonal buying-and-selling fray.

– Neal J. Leitereg and Lauren Beale

Scene change for sketch comic

Comedic actress Kristen Wiig of “Saturday Night Live” and “Bridesmaids” fame has sold her home in Los Feliz for $2 million. She bought the property four years ago for $1.764 million.

The multilevel home, built in 1949, was designed with the Southern California indoor-outdoor lifestyle in mind – down to the outdoor shower. Glass pocket walls open to terraces and decking extending from each floor. Outdoor living areas create some 2,500 square feet of space — nearly as much as the home’s 2,719-square-foot interior.

There are three bedrooms, three bathrooms and a powder room.

Wiig, 43, is in “Despicable Me 3.”

A serious price for late comic’s home

The longtime Malibu home of actress and pinup model Dolly Read and her late husband, comedian Dick Martin, has returned to the market for $9.4 million – down half a million dollars from last year.

The Cape Cod-style house, built in 1946, features multiple balconies and a wood-plank walkway that leads directly to the sand. Unobstructed views from the property extend up and down the coastline.

The main house has open-beam ceilings, brick fireplaces and a wine cellar. The master suite occupies the second level and has a sitting area, his-and-hers bathrooms and a deck.

A courtyard containing fountains and mature fruit trees sits between the main house and guest house. Combined, the two residences have nearly 4,700 square feet of living space.

Martin, who died in 2008 at 86, was co-host of the popular “Rowan & Martin’s Laugh-In” from the late 1960s to the early ’70s. Read, 72, starred in the 1970 film “Beyond the Valley of the Dolls” and appeared on several television series, including “Charlie’s Angels” and “Fantasy Island.”

Onto her next project

Model and TV personality Tyra Banks has bought an investment property in Pacific Palisades through her trust for $1.355 million.

The Mediterranean-style town home, built in 1977, has vaulted ceilings and mountain and canyon views. The downstairs is devoted to free-flowing living space that includes the living, dining and family rooms.

Two bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms lie within more than 1,800 square feet of interior space.

Banks, 43, is known for her appearances on “America’s Next Top Model” and “The Tyra Banks Show.”

Saying so long in Beverly Hills

Veteran film and television actress Amy Yasbeck has put her longtime home in Beverly Hills on the market for $6.495 million.

Built in 1982, the French traditional-style house is set behind walls and hedges on a half-acre lot. The 6,409 square feet of living space include five bedrooms and 5.75 bathrooms.

Yasbeck, 54, is known for her roles on the sitcom “Wings” (1994-97). More recently she has appeared on the shows “Workaholics” and “Pretty Little Liars.”

The actress’ late husband, actor-comedian John Ritter, bought the property nearly three decades ago for $2.25 million, public records show.

Still ‘Golden’ in Encino

The onetime home of TV “Golden Girl” Rue McClanahan has come on the market in Encino for $5.495 million.

That’s roughly four times what the late actress paid for the property in 1988, during the show’s heyday. McClanahan sold the property to its current owners seven years later for $1.6 million.

Designed by Arthur Kelly, architect of the Playboy Mansion, the 1951 house is in the Country Colonial style popularized after World War II. The current interior and furnishings are the work of noted interior designer Nick Berman.

Within the 5,368 square feet of living space are a living room with a wet bar, a skylight-topped dining room, a music room, a gym, four bedrooms and six bathrooms.

McClanahan, who died seven years ago at 76, won an Emmy for her lead role in the sitcom, which ran from 1985 to 1992. She had previously co-starred with Golden Girl cast mate Bea Arthur on the series “Maude.”

Case Study house still hits it home

The onetime Beverly Hills home of Hall of Fame baseball player Hank Greenberg is on the market for $9.5 million.

The Regency-style Fields House was designed by noted architect Craig Ellwood and built in 1957 as part of the Case Study program. Greenberg, who starred for the Detroit Tigers during the 1930s and ’40s, bought the house in 1974 for $258,000 and was its third owner.

Set at the end of a cul-de-sac, the steel-framed house sits amid mature trees on about an acre. The four-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom home shares the site with a one-bedroom guesthouse, a swimming pool and a covered pavilion. There are four fireplaces and 3,384 square feet of living space.

Greenberg, who died in 1986 at 75, was a power-hitting first baseman who won a pair of World Series titles with the Tigers.

