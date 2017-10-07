Hot Property: Something for everyone

A pop star with a master suite that takes up a home’s entire second floor. An NBA giant with a 10-car subterranean garage. After you read up on them, take a video tour of the favorite room of NFL Hall of Famer Tony Gonzalez.

Welcome to this week’s Hot Property roundup, which we hope will provide a little escapism from the troubles of the world.

– Neal J. Leitereg and Lauren Beale

She pops compound on market

Singer-songwriter Katy Perry has listed her Mediterranean compound in Hollywood Hills West for $9.45 million.

Tucked behind walls and gates, the 2.33-acre estate comprises a four-bedroom main house, a two-story guesthouse, a gym and a guard house. The lush grounds include an amphitheater, terrace patios and an Italian stone-rimmed swimming pool.

Within the more than 7,400 square feet of living space is a master suite that occupies the entire second floor.

The property last changed hands in 2004 for $3.535 million, records show.

Perry, 32, released her fifth studio album, “Witness,” this year. Her previous albums include “One of the Boys” (2008) and “Teenage Dream” (2010).

Why is she selling? In May, she bought a home in a Beverly Crest enclave for $17.995 million.

Anthony Barcelo / mrbarcelo.com | Inset: Los Angeles Times Pop star Katy Perry is seeking $9.45 million for her two-plus-acre compound in Hollywood Hills West. Pop star Katy Perry is seeking $9.45 million for her two-plus-acre compound in Hollywood Hills West. (Anthony Barcelo / mrbarcelo.com | Inset: Los Angeles Times) (Anthony Barcelo / mrbarcelo.com | Inset: Los Angeles Times)

Clipping an L.A. tie

Former Clippers point guard Chris Paul, now of the Houston Rockets, has sold his home in Bel-Air for $8.7 million.

Built in 2003, the Mediterranean-style mansion has nearly 12,200 square feet of living space that include a 12-seat theater, a billiards room and a gym. Should the new owner have a fleet, there’s a subterranean, 10-car garage.

The landscaped grounds include a swimming pool and spa, lawns and ample patio space.

Paul, 32, averaged 18.8 points and 9.8 assists in six seasons with the Clippers. He went to the Rockets in June.

belaircrestmansion.com The Mediterranean estate on half an acre in Bel-Air was formerly owned by singer-songwriter Avril Lavigne. The Mediterranean estate on half an acre in Bel-Air was formerly owned by singer-songwriter Avril Lavigne. (belaircrestmansion.com) (belaircrestmansion.com)

Casting off Malibu

Actress Peri Gilpin, of “Frasier” and “Make It or Break It” fame, is fishing for a buyer for her little piece of Cape Cod in Malibu. Asking price: $3,899,999.

The East Coast-inspired residence has a laid-back beachy vibe and sits on more than an acre overlooking the ocean at Broad Beach. The 3,741 square feet of living space contain four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

There is a guesthouse, a detached 1,600-square-foot art studio/shed and a swimming pool.

Gilpin, 56, bought the property through a trust in 2013 for $2.54 million, public records show.

Redfin.com | Inset: Los Angeles Times Peri Gilpin is seeking about $3.9 million for her home in Malibu's Broad Beach section. Peri Gilpin is seeking about $3.9 million for her home in Malibu's Broad Beach section. (Redfin.com | Inset: Los Angeles Times) (Redfin.com | Inset: Los Angeles Times)

Her realty empire

Actress Taraji P. Henson, known for her role on “Empire,” has put a house in Hollywood Hills back on the market for $2.675 million.

The Moorish-vibe contemporary, built in 2009, has been offered for lease in recent years for as much as $12,000 a month.

Beyond ornate front doors, the three-story house has more than 4,200 square feet of living space that include formal living and dining rooms, a media room, an office, an interior atrium, a 600-bottle wine cellar, four bedrooms and a dressing room.

Henson, 47, starred as mathematician Katherine G. Johnson in the biographical drama “Hidden Figures.”

Unlimited Style Real Estate Photography | Inset: Los Angeles Times Taraji P. Henson of "Empire" fame has relisted her Hollywood Hills home for sale at $2.675 million. Taraji P. Henson of "Empire" fame has relisted her Hollywood Hills home for sale at $2.675 million. (Unlimited Style Real Estate Photography | Inset: Los Angeles Times) (Unlimited Style Real Estate Photography | Inset: Los Angeles Times)

‘Knots’ actor makes a landing

Ted Shackelford of “Knots Landing” fame has bought a Toluca Lake home for $1,566,500.

The Georgian-style cottage retains its 1940s charm with such details as stained glass, wainscoting and exposed beams.

There are four bedrooms, three bathrooms and 2,632 square feet of living space. A swimming pool and patio sit in the backyard.

Shackelford, 71, was on “Knots Landing” from 1979 to 1993. He also had a recurring role on “The Young and the Restless” from 2006 to 2015.

Redfin.com | Inset: CBS Ted Shackelford has bought a home in Toluca Lake for about $1.57 million. Ted Shackelford has bought a home in Toluca Lake for about $1.57 million. (Redfin.com | Inset: CBS) (Redfin.com | Inset: CBS)

Made over, moved on

Paul DiMeo, of “Extreme Makeover: Home Edition,” recently parted with his Hollywood Hills-area house for $1.379 million.

Once owned by silent film star and cowboy Tom Mix, the Spanish-style house still has an old Hollywood vibe. The upper level of the 1927 house has a two-story living room, three bedrooms, an office and three bathrooms. Patterned wood-beam ceilings grace the dining room.

The lower level, with two bedrooms, can be rented out separately. The entire structure has close to 4,000 square feet of living space.

DiMeo, 59, bought the property in 2005 for $1.29 million.

Redfin.com Paul DiMeo of "Extreme Makeover: Home Edition" fame has sold a Hollywood Hills-area home for $1.379 million. Paul DiMeo of "Extreme Makeover: Home Edition" fame has sold a Hollywood Hills-area home for $1.379 million. (Redfin.com) (Redfin.com)

Their favorite room

NFL Hall of Famer Tony Gonzalez and his wife, “Beat Shazam” co-host October, opened the doors to their Beverly Hills home, where the office is their favorite room. The space, which retains its Old World flavor, is decked out with family photos, memorabilia, painted wood-beamed ceilings and a mini-bar. Check out the video.

Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times “It’s a catchall room,” the ex-NFL player says of the office in the home he shares with wife October, above, and their kids. “It’s a catchall room,” the ex-NFL player says of the office in the home he shares with wife October, above, and their kids. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

From the archives

Ten years ago, Bond girl Denise Richards listed her Hidden Hills house for sale at $3.9 million. The more than an acre of park-like grounds included equestrian facilities.