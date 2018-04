Hot Property: The bustle of spring

Because she spends only half a year in Los Angeles, actress Brittany Curran didn't focus much energy on redoing her Valley Village-area home. But the retro kitchen was different. The 27-year-old actress, who in June will start filming the fourth season of the television series "The Magicians" in Vancouver, tore up the white linoleum floors and painted the walls a sky blue. She said she loves to spend her weekends in the space, cooking and entertaining.